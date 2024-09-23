 Tripura: 11 Bangladesh Nationals & 3 Touts Arrested In Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration At Agartala Railway Station
Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 02:24 AM IST
The arrested Bangladesh nationals in custody | ANI

Guwahati: In a significant crackdown on illegal infiltration, 11 Bangladesh nationals and three touts, including one from Assam, were arrested at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura on Saturday.

The police have confirmed that the individuals were attempting to travel to Ahmedabad and Chennai by boarding various trains.

“After initial investigations, we discovered that 11 of the detained individuals are from Bangladesh, while the remaining three are Indian touts,” GRP sources said.

“Two of the touts are from Tripura, and one arrived from lower Assam to assist the foreign nationals in reaching their destination,” sources said.

During the operation, the police have seized several items, including smartphones, currencies from both India and Bangladesh, and various personal documents.

This incident follows a series of attempts at illegal infiltration that police have thwarted over the past two months, particularly in light of the political unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

