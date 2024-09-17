Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Arrested At Airport For Travelling To Russia On Fake Indian Passport

Representational Image |

Mumbai: A 39-year-old Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Bappi Das Narayan Chandra Das, was arrested on Monday at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after being deported from Moscow, Russia, for travelling on a fake Indian passport. Mohammad hails from Noakhali, a region five hours from Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka.

The Russian authorities became suspicious when Mohammad was unable to provide details about his stay in Moscow. He lacked a valid hotel booking, which is a requirement for those entering Russia on a work visa. When questioned about the purpose of his visit, he could not provide convincing answers, leading to his deportation.

Mohammed Entered Russia Using Fake Documents

On September 11, Mohammad entered Russia on a work visa, which required him to show supporting documents such as hotel reservations and travel agency confirmations. His failure to produce these led to further investigation, which ultimately revealed inconsistencies in his documentation. Once back in India, authorities at CSMIA interrogated Mohammad about the deportation. During questioning, Indian officials realised that Mohammad was not an Indian citizen but a Bangladeshi national. His dialect and inconsistencies in his story raised suspicions.

During interrogation, Mohammad broke down and admitted his true identity. He revealed that he had posed as an Indian in an attempt to find better job opportunities abroad. He confessed that poverty had driven him to seek work in Russia and he believed that posing as an Indian national would improve his chances of employment, as Indians are generally respected in Russia. Mohammad had obtained the fake Indian passport through an agent in Kolkata, who forged the necessary documents.

Mohammed's Identity Was Confirmed Via WhatsApp

However, his plan unraveled when Russian authorities found anomalies in his paperwork, leading to his deportation. Upon his return to India, the Sahar police station took charge of the investigation. According to a Hindustan Times, an officer explained that during the interrogation, they asked Mohammad to contact his family in Bangladesh via WhatsApp and request identification documents. Once the documents were received, it became clear that Mohammad was indeed a Bangladeshi national.

Booked Under Several Charges

Following his confession, Mohammad was booked under several charges, including sections 340(2) (forgery of documents or electronic records and using them as genuine), 336 (forgery), and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Additionally, he was charged under various provisions of the Foreigners Act of 1946 and The Passport Act of 1967.