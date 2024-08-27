To Hide Thailand Trip, Mumbai Student Tore Four Pages Of Passport, Now Arrested

Representative image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old student, identified as SS Ghatol, was detained last Thursday at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Singapore after four missing pages in her passport were noticed by immigration officials.

According to a report by TOI, SS Ghatol, a fashion merchandising student, was stopped from boarding her flight to Singapore after the immigration officials found missing pages in her passport. Ghatol was traveling on a tourist visa to complete an internship sponsored by her institute.

According to reports, Ghatol had allegedly removed the pages to hide a trip to Thailand between February 11 and 14. She had faked an illness to secure an exam exemption during that period, and her fear of being exposed led her to tear the pages off her passport.

Assistant Immigration Officer Sujit Patil told Times of India that the student's fear of her dishonesty being exposed led her to tear the pages off her passport.

She now faces charges of cheating and violations under the Passport Act.