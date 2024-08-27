Mumbai TISS Student Death: Post-Mortem Completed; Docs Yet To Reveal Cause Of Death, No Ragging Link Found

TISS | File

Mumbai: Although a post mortem has been conducted, the cause behind the death of Anurag Jaiswal, a student at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is yet to be revealed. The doctors have reserved their opinion on the cause of death, while the viscera of the deceased has been sent for chemical analysis.

The police said that the reason behind the death will be revealed once they get the post-mortem report. However, a top official from the institute suspected that he died due to overdrinking. The institute official and the police have vehemently denied that the incident was connected to ragging.

Jaiswal, 29, who had started his MA in Human Resource Management and Labour Relations course 10 days ago. He was working as an assistant manager at Canara Bank until June. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also had a stint as a customer service associate at Punjab National Bank.

He was found dead in his rented Chembur flat on Sunday. His parents arrived in Mumbai the same day and the post-mortem was conducted at Rajawadi Hospital on Monday in their presence. The body has been handed over to the family.

Anup Jaiswal, Anurag's father, said, “We will perform the last rites in Lucknow. We received the post-mortem report, but don't disturb us. My son is gone now, how can I blame anyone?” According to police sources, the parents have not complained of foul play. As of now, an accidental death report has been filed.

During the investigation, students informed the police that 125 students attended a fresher's party at Roar Lounge, Palm Beach, Vashi, on Saturday night. Jaiswal was reportedly heavily intoxicated to the extent that a waiter refused to serve him more. On Sunday morning, when he did not wake up, his roommates took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

A TISS official said, “It appears that he overdrank at the party. He returned to his flat after feeling drowsy at the gathering. His roommates reported that they even heard him snoring till 2.30-3am.”

Meanwhile, the incident has left students scared. “Everyone is terrified. Nobody is talking openly about the incident. The first-year students are so frightened that they are avoiding any conversation with us,” added the second-year student. Security measures in and around the institute have been stepped up. Police vehicles have been seen patrolling the area, while security personnel at the entry gates have become more vigilant, students added.