Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Job Seeker Deported From UAE For Using Fake Passport; Blacklisted For Past Employment Issues

Blacklisted job aspirant deported from Sharjah | Representative pic

Mumbai: A 42-year-old job aspirant, who was blacklisted by the UAE, was deported from the Gulf country for travelling on a passport procured with the help of bogus documents. According to the police, the complainant in the case is an assistant central intelligence officer posted at the international airport.

On Tuesday, a passenger, Om Jeet, was produced before the complainant since he was deported by the Sharjah immigration authority The deportee document stated “blacklisted deportee pax” as the reason for deportation.

Inquiry with the passenger revealed that he had gone to Sharjah in 2007 for a painter's job. He had a fight with his employer, who made him overwork and even assigned other gigs to him. Jeet finally escaped from his workplace, but was later caught by the police and jailed.

He was then sent back to India in 2009, but he wanted to go back to Sharjah again for work purpose. The accused knew that he could not travel to the UAE again using the same passport, said the complaint. So, with the help of an agent, he got a new passport made in Lucknow by changing his name, address and parents' names in the supporting documents, the complaint added.

Jeet used the invalid passport and went to Sharjah on Monday. A case has been registered against him by the Sahar police.