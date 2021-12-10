Mumbai: ADG, retired ACP booked for cheating, forgery in forged passport case

The Mumbai Police on Friday booked the Additional Director General (ADG) of Maharashtra State Security Corporation Deven Bharti and retired ACP Deepak Phatangare in connection to a case of bogus passport. The officials have been booked for not taking cognizance of a complaint against a 'Bangladeshi' woman accused of obtaining Indian passport fraudulently.

As per the allegations, one Reshma Khan, an alleged Bangladeshi immigrant, had procured an Indian passport with help of bogus documents, however the then senior inspector of Malvani police station, Phatangare and Bharti, the then joint CP Mumbai (Law and Order) did not take necessary action.

According to the police, Khan, wife of Haji Hyder Khan, BJP Mumbai vice president and head of its minority cell, was issued Indian Passport in the year 2012.

During it's scrutiny later, the I Branch of Mumbai Police which keeps tab on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants found Khan's birth certificate provided while procuring the passport to be suspicious and sent their team at her birth place in 24 Pargana district in West Bengal. When checked with the district office, they did not find any record of her birth certificate.

The I Branch officials then prepared a report and sent to Malvani police station for registration of offence however the Malvani police did not register the offence.

When the I Branch's then senior inspector checked with Phatangare, who was then senior inspector of Malvani Police, he allegedly claimed that he had been asked by Bharti to not register an offence, stated the senior inspector in his statement. The officer, however, took the received copy of his case documents from the police station.

The complainant also alleged that, once Bharti had called him at his office and said not to pursue 'Reshma's' matter too far. "The then Joint CP further added that, in the matter he had received instructions from the goverment as the matter is related to a senior BJP office bearer and further action will be take by Malvani police," stated the complainant in his statement.

Following his retirement the complainant filed an RTI seeking the status of his application where he learnt that no offence had been registered. When the matter came to light, an inquiry was ordered and acting DGP of state Sanjay Pandey, who was then DGP Home Guard, recorded his statement.

Recently the DG office submitted its report to Mumbai Police, on the basis of which they registered an offence at Malvani police on Friday under sections pertaining to cheating and forgery along with relevant sections of the Passport Act. The investigation has been taken over by crime intelligence unit of Mumbai crime branch.

"It's a five year old matter and I am unaware of the facts mentioned in the FIR, so it would not be right to speak," said Phatangare. Bharati did not respond to calls and messages.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 09:42 PM IST