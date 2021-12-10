e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:18 AM IST

Watch video: Two foreigners held with 35 kg of heroin at Mumbai airport

The arrested persons included a woman traveller, they added.
PTI
Two foreigners held with 35 kg of heroin at Mumbai airport | Pixabay (Representational Image)

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs seized 35 kg of heroin worth around Rs 249 crore and held two foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday, sources said.

The AIU had received a tip-off about an attempt to smuggle in heroin, sources said, adding that further probe was on.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:18 AM IST
