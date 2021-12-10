Watch video: Two foreigners held with 35 kg of heroin at Mumbai airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs seized 35 kg of heroin worth around Rs 249 crore and held two foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday, sources said.

The arrested persons included a woman traveller, they added.

The AIU had received a tip-off about an attempt to smuggle in heroin, sources said, adding that further probe was on.

BREAKING NEWS. Two Zimbabwean nationals who were attempting to smuggle 35 Kg Heroin, with Market Value of Rs 240 Crores ($31 721 520,00) have been arrested .This is one of the largest seizures of Narcotics at airport according to Mumbai Customs. #zimbabwe https://t.co/AoHvBluw8U pic.twitter.com/yBrj3Nx7mr — Africa Today News.Press (@atnewsonline) December 10, 2021

