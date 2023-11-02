Tourists From Maharashtra Flock To Assam In High Numbers | Kumar Padmapani Bora, managing director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation

Assam, a North East state has seen a sharp recovery in the tourism sector after Covid. The state saw around 10 million footfalls during 2022-23. Interestingly, the state saw second highest tourists from Maharashtra after West Bengal.

A sharp rise of tourists especially from Maharashtra

Kumar Padmapani Bora, managing director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) informed that there is a sharp rise of tourists especially from Maharashtra. "We have been conducting an outreach programme. As part of it, a road show was organised in Mumbai," said Bora.

He added that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the development of ‘Riverine Based Religious Tourism Circuit’ among Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Sagarmala Development Corporation Limited (SDCL), Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Department of Inland Waterways Transport (DIWT), Government of Assam.

The MoU

The MoU will facilitate modern ferry service on a ‘Hop On Hop Off’ among seven (07) historic religious sites around Guwahati. The seven religious sites are Kamakhya, Pandunath, Ashwalknata, Doul Govinda, Umananda, Chakreshwar and Auniati Satra to be covered with the help of this agreement.

"We are also giving incentives to mega schemes in the tourism sector where over Rs 100 crores are invested with over 200 employment generations," said Bora.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)