IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic & Security Advisory Ahead Of Match In Wankhede; Check Instructions Here

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai | File Image

Mumbai: India will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium. Considering the enthusiasm among the fans, Mumbai Police has made elaborate arrangements and issued traffic and security advisory ahead of the match.

1. In a video released on social media platform 'X', Mumbai Police informed that entry for the match will begin at 11.30 am for the match scheduled to begin at 2 pm. This is to ensure that last minute crowd doesn't become an issue.

2. Coins, inflammatory products, bag, power bank, coins, lighters, tobacco products, banner, flag and pamphlet will not be allowed inside the stadium.

3. No parking facility is available in the stadium premises. Therefore, people are requested to use public transportation instead of private cars.

4. Those travelling using Mumbai local trains have been instructed to get down at Churchgate station for reaching Stadium gate no. 1,2 and 7. To reach Stadium gate no. 3, 4 and 5 (a), it would be preferable to get down at Marine Lines local station.

Parking Information

Akashvani – 60 vehicles

CR 02 Mall – 500 vehicles

Marine Lines Cross Road – 20

D Mulla Road – 35 vehicles

Nashikrao Tripude Marg – 40 vehicles

Nathibai Takkarsi – 35 vehicles

Jivan Bima Marg – 15 vehicles

Income Tax Office – 200 vehicles

Income Tax Office – 40 vehicles

Diversion on roads

D Road - one way- West to East for vehicular traffic from its junction at NS Road (Marine Drive) &and towards the junction of E & C Road.

C Road - one way- East to West for vehicular movement.

E Road - one Way- (South Bound)- for all vehicles.