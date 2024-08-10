'Took 17 Months But Honesty & Truth Have Won': Manish Sisodia On His Release In Excise Policy Case; Video |

New Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed the Aam Aadmi Party workers in a public gathering on Saturday, a day after his release from Tihar prison after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Excise Policy Case.

While speaking on his time in jail, Sisodia said, "These tears have given me strength...I was hoping that justice would be delivered in 7-8 months. It took 17 months but honesty and truth have won."

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says, "... These tears have given me strength...I was hoping that justice would be delivered in 7-8 months. It took 17 months but honesty and truth have won..." pic.twitter.com/IXDgO8to0z — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

Sisodia further slammed the Centre for purposely framing him and other AAP leaders into false cases. He also mentioned that false charges were framed against him and Arvind Kejriwal to keep them in jail.

He then recalled the 17-month-long judiciary battle he had fought, further assuring the public that Kejriwal will walk out of jail soon.

"For the past 17-18 months, and even before that, we've been fighting this entire battle. I was in jail, you all were protesting, Arvind is still in jail, but our lawyers are tirelessly moving from one court to another...Abhishek Singhvi is like a god to me...Soon, we will also bring Arvind Kejriwal back," said Sisodia.

Delhi: AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says, "For the past 17-18 months, and even before that, we've been fighting this entire battle. I was in jail, you all were protesting, Arvind is still in jail, but our lawyers are tirelessly moving from one court to… pic.twitter.com/wPfjpu5EJd — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2024

Manish Sisodia along with party leaders visited Raj Ghat in the national capital on Saturday. He was released on bail from Tihar Jail on August 9 after 17 months in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Senior party leaders accompanied Sisodia to his vist to Raj Ghat to pay his obesicce to at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier the AAP leader visited Lord Hanuman temple in the city. "Lord Bajrang Bali has blessed me. Arvind Kejriwal also has blessings of Lord Bajrang Bali and you will see that Kejriwal ji will also be blessed in the same way," Sisodia said.

प्राचीन हनुमान मंदिर जाकर हनुमान जी का आशीर्वाद लिया और हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ किया।



ये हनुमान जी की मुझ पर कृपा थी जो मैं आज आप सब के बीच हूँ। हनुमान जी की मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal जी पर भी विशेष कृपा हैं, वे जल्द ही हम सब के बीच होंगे।



बजरंग बली की जय! pic.twitter.com/EIZVrvKBiT — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 10, 2024

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj who accompanied Sisodia to the temple said, "Whenever any crisis has come upon the Aam Aadmi Party, Hanumanji has removed it. That is why we have come here to seek the blessings of Hanumanji."

Sisodia's Post Early Morning Today

Early this morning Sisodia took to social media to share a photograph of him having his morning tea with his wife. Sisodia captioned it the "first tea of an independent morning.. after 17 months!"

आज़ादी की सुबह की पहली चाय….. 17 महीने बाद!



वह आज़ादी जो संविधान ने हम सब भारतीयों को जीने के अधिकार की गारंटी के रूप में दी है।



वह आज़ादी जो ईश्वर ने हमें सबके साथ खुली हवा में साँस लेने के लिए दी है। pic.twitter.com/rPxmlI0SWF — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 10, 2024

"The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to live... The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone," he said on X in Hindi.

The former Deputy CM was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February 2023 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.