Amarinder Singh steps down as Punjab CM soon, hands over resignation to governor Sitting BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins TMC
Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 05:11 PM IST

'Too busy fighting amongst themselves': Omar Abdullah slams Congress after Amarinder Singh steps down as Punjab Chief Minister

FPJ Web Desk
Omar Abdullah | (Photo Credit: AFP)

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday slammed the Congress party after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down as Punjab Chief Minister after "feeling humiliated".

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah wrote, "I guess it’s too much to expect the Congress to take the fight to the BJP when its state leaders are too busy fighting amongst themselves."

For the unversed, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from his post on Saturday ahead of the meeting of party legislators in the faction-ridden state unit as the party high command decided to effect a change of guard in the border state ahead of assembly polls early next year.

The Chief Minister went to meet Governor Banwari Lal Purohit to hand over his resignation.

The move came as factionalism again surfaced in the state unit with sections opposed to him requesting a meeting of Congress Legislature Party.

After submitting his resignation, Singh said he told Sonia Gandhi this morning that he had put up with enough humiliation. "This kind of humiliation is enough, this is happening for the third time. I can't continue to stay in the party with this kind of humiliation," he said.

Meanwhile, Singh added that he is still in the Congress party and that he will talk to his supporters and decide future course of action.

Punjab is among the last remaining three Congress-ruled states, the other two being Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The election is due next year in Punjab and the party high command is making all efforts to bring the rift within control.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 05:11 PM IST
