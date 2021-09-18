'I feel humiliated': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resigns four months ahead of Assembly polls

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh submitted his resignation to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday.

Singh reached Raj Bhavan to submit his papers to Governor Purohit ahead of Congress Legislative Party meet scheduled for 5 pm.

"I feel humiliated by the way talks transpired. I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told them that I will be resigning today. This is the third time in recent months that a meeting is being called, which is why I decided to quit", Amarinder Singh said after resigning as Punjab CM outside Raj Bhavan.

Singh further said that whoever the Congress high command has 'faith in, they can make them the new Chief Minister'.

According to reports over 50 of 80 Punjab Congress MLAs wrote to Sonia Gandhi demanding that Amarinder Singh be replaced as Chief Minister, forcing the party to call the emergency meeting of MLAs.



The MLAs of Sidhu's camp may put forward the name of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as their choice for chief minister of Punjab.

At the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting to be held at 5 pm on Saturday, the Navjot Singh Sidhu-led camp is likely to demand a change of leadership in Punjab, reports said.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 05:00 PM IST