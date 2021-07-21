Truce finally? Navjot Singh Sidhu invites CM Amrinder Singh to event where he will charge as Punjab Congress chief

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab minister Brahm Mohindra had also ruled out any personal meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu till he resolves his issues with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, MLAs supporting Sidhu on Wednesday said the newly-appointed Punjab Congress chief won't apologise.

"Why should Sidhu apologise (to CM)? It's not a public issue. CM has not solved many issues. In that case, he should also apologise to the public," Congress MLA Pargat Singh said.

MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur said, "I have faith that 2022 Assembly polls will be won because of Sidhu. CM's advisers are misleading him. Due to this, Punjab is going backward." "The day Sidhu was appointed as the Punjab party president, about 5 per cent of votes for Congress increased. The youth who were leaving Congress and joining the AAP party came back because of this. I am sure that at least 20 per cent of votes for Congress will increase because of Sidhu," he added. "Sidhu is not just Sidhu anymore; he is the Punjab Congress president. He has nothing to apologise for. Although, yes, Sidhu should respect him since he is like a father to us all," Jalalpur further said.

On Wednesday, in a first show of solidarity and strength, Navjot Singh Sidhu along with 62 legislators, comprising many state Cabinet ministers, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. This was Sidhu's first visit to Amritsar after being appointed to the post by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on July 18.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)