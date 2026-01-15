Centre Denies Clearance To Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s UK & Israel Visit

Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann | ANI

Chandigarh: The Union government has denied political clearance to the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to visit the UK and Israel in February to attract investments, ruling Aam Aadmi Party said here on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Mann was to be accompanied by Industries minister Sanjeev Arora along with some senior officials on his visit to the UK and Israel for about 10 days, next month, though the Centre has denied the political clearance to Mann and his delegation.

The senior officials who were to accompany Mann were said to be chief secretary K A P Sinha, principal secretary to CM, Ravi Bhagat, besides others from the industries department.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled it is not the first time Mann has been denied such permission to fly abroad by the Centre. Mann had been denied political clearance to visit Paris to support the India hockey team at the Olympic Games in August, 2024.

For record, senior leaders need political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to travel abroad.