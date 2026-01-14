Punjab News: Ludhiana Court, Moga School Evacuated After Bomb Threats

Ludhiana Court, Moga School Evacuated After Bomb Threats |

Chandigarh: Security agencies across Punjab were put on alert mode on Wednesday after bomb threats were received by Ludhiana district court and a school in Moga district on their respective official email addresses.

While the court proceedings were disrupted as the same remained suspended during the police search operation, the Moga school was also suspended and the students sent home ahead of the police search operation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is the second time in less than a week that a bomb threat was received by a district court, earlier being on January 8, last, when such threats was received by district courts of Ropar, Anandpur Sahib, Ferozepur, Mansa and Moga, which had turned out to be hoax.

Also Watch:

It may also be recalled that some schools in Patiala and Jalandhar had also received mails of such threats last month and all these were found to be a hoax.

However, police said that while no suspicious object had been found so far from any of the said locations, the situation was still being monitored and cyber teams were working to reach source of the emails.