'Tomorrow it could be my family:' Kashmiri Pandit urges PM Modi to take action on killings in the Valley

After a series of targeted killings in Kashmir, a Kashmiri Pandit, urged PM Narendra Modi to take immediate action.

Deepika Koul, a Kashmiri Pandit, through her Instagram handle on Friday, urging the Centre and PM Narendra Modi to take action against the killings.

Koul said that she is "mentally unstable" about the recent killings in Kashmir.

She added that if there was social media was during the genocide then they could have informed the Indian government of the atrocities.

She further stressed on the urgency of the matter and said that it shouldn't be taking this much time.

She further lamented that soon someone from her own family could be in harm's way.

A terrorist shot dead a bank employee on the bank premises in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank, received grievous gunshot injuries and died on his way to hospital, officials said. Originally a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, he had joined the Kulgam branch only a week ago.