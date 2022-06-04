Hyderabad teen gang-rape case: Three arrested so far, one is son of leader from KCR's TRS party; here's all you need to know

Representative image |

The Hyderabad gang-rape cases has trigerred an outrage across India. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five young men when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. The police have identified all five based on CCTV footage and the statement of the survivor. Three of them are minors.

The crime in the capital city of Telangana allegedly involving children of politicians driving luxury cars has led to massive outrage.

Speaking of the accused in the heinous case, a total of five persons - including three juveniles - have been and police have apprehended three, of whom two are minor boys.

In what could be a jolt for Telangana Chief Minister, one of the accused is the son of a local leader of CM's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party.

One accused, identified as Saduddin Malik, was arrested yesterday and the second accused who is a juvenile was held earlier today.

The 2 juveniles would be produced before a juvenile court for their safe custody, police said in an official release.

According to a report, the BJP has alleged that the sons of two local politicians were involved in the crime. Pressure has also mounted on the state government to act swiftly with the BJP demanding a CBI probe and the Congress an all party meeting.

What police said?

Meanwhile, police officer Joel Davis said, "Victim couldn't reveal anything about culprits. She only revealed one name and special teams were immediately formed to arrest them. CCTV footage recovered. We've identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim."

He said they were being produced before the Juvenile Court for their safe custody.

"So far out of five accused persons identified, three are juveniles while one accused and two juveniles have been apprehended and efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused who are absconding," he said.

The DCP exuded confidence that police would arrest all the accused within 48 hours.

"Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 9 and 10 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and started investigation. As per the Standard Operating Procedure, the next day after counseling the victim child, police sent her to Bharosa Centre where lady officials counselled confidence. It was only the next day she revealed to lady officials what happened to her and gave her statement," the DCP said.

Based on the victim's statement, police altered the case to section 376 D of IPC and section 5 and 6 of POCSO Act and since there were bruises on the victim, Section 323 of IPC was also added.