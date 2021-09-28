'Told you so..he is not a stable man': Capt Amarinder Singh after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress president

Minutes after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress President on Tuesday, former chief minister Amarinder Singh reacted to Sidhu's resignation and in a Tweet wrote, "I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."

The Chief Minister had to resign from the apex post after a bitter rival with Navjot Singh Sidhu and some of the MLAs. The exit of Sidhu from the post of Punjab Congress chief just two-and-a-half months into his tenure yet again indicates that his objective was to dethrone Amarinder from the post of CM.

Sidhu resigned as the PCC chief and sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

Singh has been vehemently opposing Sidhu and has alleged that he has links with Pakistan. The former chief minister has openly challenged Sidhu, saying he will oppose him tooth and nail.

Sidhu was instrumental in the ouster of Singh, who quit as chief minister earlier.

Sidhu announced his resignation on his Twitter handle in just an hour after Channi announced allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues.

In a letter to party President Sonia Gandhi, he wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab."

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he added.

I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

It is learnt that Sidhu was upset over the non-inclusion of the MLAs of his choice in the expanded Cabinet and the appointment of new Advocate General, A.P.S. Deol.

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

According to India TV News, Singh is likely to leave for Delhi in the afternoon and is likely to meet BJP chief JP Nadda and Amit Shah in the national capital. This will be the first time the former Punjab Chief minister will be visiting Delhi since he stepped down.

Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Captain Amarinder Singh, said that the former Punjab Chief Minister is going to Delhi for a personal visit. "Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Raveen Thukral tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021