Tokyo Paralympics gold winner Avani Lekhara: Story of a girl who believes in playing well with cards you are dealt with

Jaipur: "Life consists not in holding good cards, But in playing those cards you hold well," believes Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo today.

19-year-old Avani, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012 and was paralyzed below the waist, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

"I can't describe this feeling, I'm feeling like I'm on top of the world. It's unexplainable," she said after the triumph.

She is only the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu (2016).

Her grandfather could not contain his joy over Avani's win. "She had never played any sport before her accident and was depressed after due to her physical condition but now what she has achieved is an inspiration to all," said her delighted grandfather GH Lekhra.

He said that Avani had undergone surgery on the spinal cord but doctors were of the view that there is no treatment of traumatic paraplegia. "For me, there can be no greater happiness than this. This is the result of Avani's hard work. I hope she brings a gold medal in 50m shooting also," he said.

Her father Praveen Lekhara is a senior Rajasthan administrative officer and her mother Shweta is also an officer. Avani is pursuing a law degree from Rajasthan University.

Her father said that it was difficult to handle Avani. She had to remain at home for two years. Then she got admission to a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jaipur and her life got back on track a little. He talks about how he took her to a shooting range near their home. "She found shooting quite appealing. Then I gave her a biography of renowned shooter Abhinav Bindra that has an inspiration for her and from April 2015, she started going to the shooting range," he said.

She began shooting in 2015 at Jagatpura Sports Complex in Jaipur and got coaching in Jaipur and Delhi and continued her practice even in lockdown by arranging targets at home. Her first achievement was in July 2015 when she won a gold medal at State level competition and from there on she never stops.

"As someone with a spinal cord disability, I don't have any feeling below my waist. I still need to exercise my legs every day," Lekhara said. She added that she had a physio who would come home daily to help her exercise and stretch her legs. "Since then it's my parents who have to help me with those exercises. They do the best they can." At the time she was paralysed waist down, studies seemed to be the only option but life had other ideas in store for her.

Since 2017, the Indian government has supported Lekhara by including her in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) besides funding her training through the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC).

With the help of this support, she has competed in 12 international competitions, attended national coaching camps with sports science support along with sports kit. She also received financial assistance to install a computerised digital target at home, air rifle, ammunition and accessories.

The teenager's performance was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet.

Even Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced a reward of Rs 3 crores to Avani for winning gold.

Here is a list of Avani's achievement so far

Ranked 4th in the World in 10m Air Rifle Standing women (R2)

Ranked 4th in the World in 50m 3-position women (R8) event.

Won a silver medal in the WSPS WORLD CUP ALAIN 2017.

Won a BRONZE medal in the WSPS WORLD CUP BANGKOK 2017.

Won a silver medal in the WSPS WORLD CUP CROATIA 2019.

Won a silver medal in the WSPS WORLD CUP ALAIN 2021.

Secured Olympic Quota during WSPS WORLD CUP ALAIN in 2019 in 50m prone mixed event.

Monday,August 30, 2021