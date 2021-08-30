Avani Lekhara wins gold at Paralympics: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others congratulate

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and others, congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for winning gold at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Lekhara scripted sporting history as she bagged the gold medal in the women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final. Not only India's first gold in this edition of the event, this is also the country's first ever medal in Paralympic Shooting.

The 19-year-old who is attending her first Paralympics equaled the World Record (249.6) to achieve this feat.

Soon after news of Lekhara winning gold broke, a number of celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish her.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Congratulations #AvaniLekhara for hitting the bullseye and creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal. What a debut! #Tokyo2020."

Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of Lekhara and congratulated her, writing, "A gold-en moment for India! Hats off @AvaniLekhara on becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at #TokyoParalympics2021"

Actor Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter to congratulate Lekhara. "And it’s a golddddd !! Congratulations #avanilekhara !! India is so proud of you," she wrote.

"Congratulations to Team India at the #ParalympicsTokyo2020 it’s raining medals and you all have made us all so so proud. Latest a gold for @AvaniLekhara in 10m air rifle. Awesome stuff," actor Arjun Rampal tweeted.

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "First ever Gold for INDIA at Paralympics!!! Congratulations @avani.lekhara for this historic win. What a debut! What a star."

Here's what others wrote:

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:03 AM IST