e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 42,909 new COVID-19 cases and 34,763 recoveries in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:02 AM IST

Avani Lekhara wins gold at Paralympics: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others congratulate

Avani Lekhara scripted sporting history as she bagged the gold medal in the women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and others, congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for winning gold at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Lekhara scripted sporting history as she bagged the gold medal in the women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final. Not only India's first gold in this edition of the event, this is also the country's first ever medal in Paralympic Shooting.

The 19-year-old who is attending her first Paralympics equaled the World Record (249.6) to achieve this feat.

Soon after news of Lekhara winning gold broke, a number of celebrities took to their respective social media handles to wish her.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Congratulations #AvaniLekhara for hitting the bullseye and creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal. What a debut! #Tokyo2020."

Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of Lekhara and congratulated her, writing, "A gold-en moment for India! Hats off @AvaniLekhara on becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at #TokyoParalympics2021"

Advertisement

Actor Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter to congratulate Lekhara. "And it’s a golddddd !! Congratulations #avanilekhara !! India is so proud of you," she wrote.

Advertisement

"Congratulations to Team India at the #ParalympicsTokyo2020 it’s raining medals and you all have made us all so so proud. Latest a gold for @AvaniLekhara in 10m air rifle. Awesome stuff," actor Arjun Rampal tweeted.

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "First ever Gold for INDIA at Paralympics!!! Congratulations @avani.lekhara for this historic win. What a debut! What a star."

Advertisement

Here's what others wrote:

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:03 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal