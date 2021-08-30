Watch Video: Avani Lekhara, Yogesh Kathuniya, Dev Jhanjharia & Sundar Gurjar create history at Paralympics, PM Modi congratulates all medal winners

It has been a womderful year for Indian Sports. After the incredible performance at Tokyo Olympics, our athletes are making the nation proud in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Double Paralympic Games gold medallist Devendra Jhajaria won a silver medal in the men's Javelin Throw F46 category at Tokyo 2020 on Monday which is his third Paralympic medal overall.

Jhajharia, who won gold medals in 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio with world record throws, threw 64.35, much farther than his world record of 63.97 but Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyan Mudiyanselage Herath produced a gigantic throw of 67.79 to set a new world record and win the gold medal.

PM Modi congratulated Jhanjaria on Twitter on the wonderful achievement and wished him luck for his future endeavours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sundar Gurjar also made the nation proud by winning a bronze medal in the men's javelin F46 Javelin Throw. Gurjar started with 62.26 metres in his first throw and produced his best distance of the day with 64.01 in his fifth chance.

PM Modi congrtulated him for showing incredible courage and dedication.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shooter Avani Lekhara also scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event here.

The 19-year-old from Jaipur, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

She is only the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu (2016).

Congratulating her on the monumental achievement, PM Modi wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

In addition to that, Yogesh Kathuniya also clinched a silver after registering his season-best attempt of 44.38 in the men's F56 final in Discus Throw.

Yogesh threw 44.38 in his sixth and final attempt to take up the top spot before Claudiney Batista of Brazil fired 44.57 in his first attempt to dethrone the Indian athlete.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the athlete and wrote that his success will motivate the upcoming generations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:08 AM IST