'To what level can BJP and their stooges stoop?': Twitter lashes out at Gaurav Bhatia for sharing Shaheen Baug meme

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act has been passed in the Parliament, there have been protests throughout the country. But, the protest at Shaheen Baug in South Delhi is unique for the reason that it is a 24/7 sit-in peaceful protest and is led by women. The anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest which began on December 15 is still going on even after a month.

However, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday alleged that the Shaheen Bagh protest is sponsored by the Congress party. BJP leader Sambit Patra went on to criticize the "Nazi symbol" seen on a poster at the protest, by calling it the "holy Swastika".

Now, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has joined the party's chorus. Bhatia tweeted a meme on Friday which claims that the women protesters charge money for the protests.