'Shah Rukh ho gaya begaana sanam': Anti-CAA protesters musically mock SRK at Shaheen Baug

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act has been passed in both the houses of Parliament, the nation has been rocked with protests, both pro and against the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians immigrants from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Hindi film industry who is mostly quiet when it comes to speaking against the present government also raised their voice. Swara Bhasker, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akthar and Anurag Kashyap were some of them who spoke up. However, big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are still silent about the issue.

Now, anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Baug are seen mocking Shah Rukh Khan through his famous song - Tujhe dekha to ye jana sanam, from the blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The video has gone viral on social media.

The protesters are seen singing, "Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam,Shahrukh hogaya begaana sanam..."

Watch Video: