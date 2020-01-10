'Shah Rukh ho gaya begaana sanam': Anti-CAA protesters musically mock SRK at Shaheen Baug

Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act has been passed in both the houses of Parliament, the nation has been rocked with protests, both pro and against the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians immigrants from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
The Hindi film industry who is mostly quiet when it comes to speaking against the present government also raised their voice. Swara Bhasker, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akthar and Anurag Kashyap were some of them who spoke up. However, big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are still silent about the issue.
Now, anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Baug are seen mocking Shah Rukh Khan through his famous song - Tujhe dekha to ye jana sanam, from the blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The video has gone viral on social media.
The protesters are seen singing, "Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam,Shahrukh hogaya begaana sanam..."
Watch Video:
Earlier, Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta slammed the heroes who refuse to take a stand on the ongoing unrest , calling them "eunuchs".
"Men in Bollywood only know how to gang up against women and youngsters, take away their work and livelihood, and throw insults at them. They don't know how to stand with women and young people and support them for justice. Don't expect much from these Bollywood muscle men. All their machismo is only for show and box-office ticket sales. They are more like eunuchs in real life. In fact, I think eunuchs have more male integrity than our Bollywood heroes," she said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)