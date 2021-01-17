'To save state from religious polarisation': Left front reiterates that it will fight West Bengal assembly polls with Congress

TMC on January 13, said the Congress and the Left Front should rally behind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the "communal and divisive" BJP. The suggestion was, however, rejected outrightly by both the parties.

"If the Left Front and the Congress are genuinely anti-BJP, they should rally behind Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the communal and divisive politics of the saffron party," senior TMC MP Sougata Roy told reporters after the appeal by the party. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the "real face of secular politics against the BJP", he said.

Reacting to the TMC's proposal, state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury then blamed the West Bengal's ruling party for the growth of the BJP in the state. "We are not interested in aligning with the TMC. Why is the TMC now interested in an alliance with us after poaching our MLAs over the last 10 years. If Mamata Banerjee is in keen on fighting the BJP, then she should join the Congress as it is the only pan-India platform to fight against communalism," he said.