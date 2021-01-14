Bagbazar Fire: Mamata Banerjee visits gutted Kolkata slum, promises to build all shanties

Assuring all help from the ruling Trinamool Congress government, Banerjee said that all the shanties will be built by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) at the same place and had also instructed the KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim and TMC minister Sashi Panja to distribute clothes and food and blankets to the homeless.

“Almost 700 people are homeless and Firhad will distribute rice, lentils, milk for the children and clothes to the people. KMC will rebuild the shanties at the same place soon. All will stay at Bagbazar Women’s College,” mentioned Banerjee.

Banerjee also said that after two days of cleaning the buildings will be made at the earliest.

Talking to The Free Press Journal (FPJ), Malati Das, whose shanty got burnt said not just her clothes all her jewelry also got gutted and also that the TMC assures help always but doesn’t keep the promises.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha who visited the spot in the evening said that a petition should be made at Calcutta High Court to ascertain the actual cause of fire.