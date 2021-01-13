West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at Baghbazar area in north Kolkata

However, the local people have alleged that the water engines arrived late. By the time the emergency services arrived, all the houses in the nearby Hajar Basti slum had been burnt, locals have claimed.

Currently, the locals are agitating on the spot in front of the police, local political leaders, and the media for not receiving help on time. An ensuing mob, resulting from the agitation, has reportedly beaten up several camerapersons and broken their recording devices.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) is present at the spot and is attempting to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that cylinders nearby are exploding and damaging the buildings in the neighbourhood, thus exacerbating the fire in the subsequent explosions.

Police sources have said that so far, information regarding as many as ten cylinders bursting in the vicinity has been received.

This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.