More trouble for Mamata Banerjee? TMC MP Shatabdi Roy shares cryptic post about 'taking a decision'

With months left before West Bengal holds Assembly Elections, the Trinamool Congress continues to fight dissent within its ranks. At the end of 2020, party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari had changed allegiance, joining the Opposition BJP. He was not alone. Several other MLAs and TMC leaders including Shilbhadra Dutta, Kabirul Islam, Jitendra Tiwari have also left the party in recent weeks.

Now, it would seem that the TMC's woes have carried over to the new year. In a rather cryptic post on Thursday evening actor-turned-politician Shatabdi Roy expressed unhappiness about how things were being run. The TMC MP from Birbhum appears to have taken to her Facebook fanpage with the message, telling the people of her constituency that if she took "a decision" it would be revealed on Saturday afternoon. She said that she was not being informed about many programmes that take place and that she feels mental pain over the same. "I guess some people don't want me to go to you. I don't get many program news. How can I go if I don't know?" she asked in Bengali.

The post remains uploaded on the 'Satabdi Roy Fans' Club' and is written in the first person. However, while there are multiple news reports attributing the remarks to her, it must be noted that we at FPJ have not independently verified the same.