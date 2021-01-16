Mamata Banerjee slams BJP for allegedly sending fewer COVID-19 vaccine vials to West Bengal

Kolkata: At a time when the entire country witnessed the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the other hand cried foul against the central government, alleging that the BJP-led Centre had sent fewer vials of vaccines in West Bengal than in other states.

Mamata also claimed that if needed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will buy the vaccines straight from the manufacturers and will give free vaccination to the people of West Bengal.

“The central government had sent less vaccines than that required to vaccinate everyone in West Bengal. If required, the TMC government will buy vaccine vials straight from the manufacturers and will distribute it for free,” the Chief Minister was heard saying to district magistrate through West Bengal’s chief secretary Alapan Banerjee’s phone.

Praising the health workers and police, Mamata Banerjee said that the state government will do everything to safeguard the health of the frontline workers as well as the eight crore population in the state.

Taking a potshot at Chief Minister West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress were seen taking vaccines on the first day for which the vials fell short in number.

“The first phase of the vaccination was for the health workers and police, but TMC leaders also queued up for the vaccination. This is the reason why the vials fell short. This shows the integrity of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Everyone will be vaccinated but the vaccines Mamata Banerjee will distribute can also be fake,” mentioned Ghosh.

Slamming the TMC supremo, BJP West Bengal vice–president Jai Prakash Majumdar said that the chief minister has failed to open vaccination booths in the state.

“The central government had time and again asked all the chief minister’s to identify places where vaccination booths can be opened. But Mamata Banerjee even failed to do so. Now her claim that the centre had sent fewer vials of vaccines is completely false as the BJP works towards uplift of everyone,” mentioned Majumdar stating that more vials of vaccinations will be sent soon.

Notably, on the first day of vaccination total 15 thousand 887 people got vaccinated.