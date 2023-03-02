TMC to make common alliance with people in 2024 LS elections: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File Photo

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not opt for an alliance with any political party but will choose to aligh with the common people for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

“TMC won’t make any alliance with any political parties but will make alliance with common people. If people want to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power they will vote for us,” she said.

The statement comes against the backdrop of the Bayron Biswas of the Congress winning the Sagardighi bypoll by nearly 23,000 votes.

The Congress won the Sagardighi bypolls because of the ‘immoral’ nexus of the BJP, Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or the CPI (M).

Read Also WB: Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate Ganga Aarti in Kolkata

'Moral defeat for Left-Congress alliance'

“If you take a look at BJP’s vote share in Sagardighi, it was about 22 per cent. This time, they have transferred their votes to Congress and could only manage 13 per cent votes. I want to ask them, why they are entering such alliances silently? The Left-Congress alliance may have won the election, but it is their moral defeat. I don’t blame the people for Trinamool Congress’ loss. I blame the use of communal cards,” Mamata alleged.

The BJP, Congress, and the CPI (M) have a ‘give-and-take relationship’, she claimed.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the comments of the Chief Minister makes it clear that TMC has an ‘understanding’ with the BJP.

“After hearing the comments of Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be happy. At a time when opposition unity is needed to oust BJP, Mamata is trying to save herself and her nephew by making an understanding with BJP,” Chowdhury said.