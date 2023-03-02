WB: Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate Ganga Aarti in Kolkata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate Ganga Aarti at Baje Kadamtala Ghat in Kolkata on Thursday.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers were seen making the last minute arrangements for the aarti.

According to sources, this aarti will be performed every evening and a temporary temple of Goddess Ganga is also being made by the river bank.

KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim along with officials of Kolkata Police also visited the river bank to see the preparation and security of the people.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been to Uttar Pradesh for campaigning for election last year and after returning she had expressed her wish to conduct ‘Varanasi like Ganga Aarti’ in Kolkata.

Hakim didn’t leave any stones unturned to find a suitable location for the aarti and, in keeping in view the security of the visitors, Baje Kadamtala ghat was selected.

Small kiosk with led lights has also been set up for the priests to perform the aarti.

It is pertinent to mention that after Mamata wanted to hold Ganga aarti in Kolkata, the BJP also sought permission from police to hold Ganga aarti but the permission was denied. Despite objection from police, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar held the ritual following which he along with BJP supporters were detained by police.