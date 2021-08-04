TMC MPs should not make Parliament a ‘fish market': Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi amid stalemate in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Six TMC Rajya Sabha MP suspended for a day over allegedly disorderly behavior in the House.

According to Rajya Sabha sources despite asking the TMC MP’s to behave inside the House, the TMC MP’s with placards in their hands jumped into the well of the House demanding discussion on Snooping scam, repealing of farm laws and the on the constant price hike on petroleum products.

“TMC MP’s Mausam Noor, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Dola Sen, Arpita Ghosh, Santa Chetri and Nadimul Haque were asked to withdraw themselves from the proceedings of the House for the day for disorderly behavior and disobeying the chair,” read the notice of Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, after papri chat, TMC MP Derek O’ Brien asked the chairman of the House to eat fish curry and rice.

“The bills are being passed as if the Government is making papri chat and if they don’t like papri chat they can eat machh (fish) bhaat (rice). The BJP tried to divide the opposition but failed,” mentioned the Rajya Sabha sources quoting Derek.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said even if the TMC MPs love to eat fish curry and rice, they should not make Parliament a ‘fish market’.

Meanwhile, TMC’s new Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar dressed as a Bengali in dhoti and kurta on Wednesday took oath as the new MP.