West Bengal: Slugfest between BJP, TMC over flood-like situation in state

Kolkata: War of words started between BJP and TMC over the flood like situation in Howrah and Hooghly districts in West Bengal.

West Bengal irrigation minister Soumen Mahapatra said that the flood-like situation in West Bengal happened as the BJP led Central government had purposely released water from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

“The BJP cannot think beyond politics and this flood like situation is also due to the central government just to put West Bengal into trouble,” said Soumen.

Notably, at least 65 villages in Howrah and Hooghly districts in West Bengal are under water even though it didn’t rain for the last two days.

West Bengal BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said that the TMC just to make news says things even without studying geography.

“Water-logging in these areas was common even during the Congress regime and Mamata Banerjee was also a part of it. Even after being in power for the last 10 years the TMC government didn’t do anything in the irrigation department,” said Majumdar.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct an aerial survey at the flooded areas on Wednesday.

According to TMC sources, the TMC Supremo will conduct the aerial tour after 12 noon and will take stock of the situation.

Several places in Midnapore is also under water and on visiting the places, BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee said that the people agitated in the place as the TMC government didn’t do anything for the common people but just minted money.

Incidentally, according to IMD due to a low pressure in Bay of Bengal, Gangetic West Bengal will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days which is also raising worries for many especially those who are either displaced or staying in the flood.