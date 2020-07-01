TMC MP Nusrat Jahan attends Ulta Rathyatra celebrations at ISKCON temple in Kolkata

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan along with her husband Nikhil Jain participated in Ulta Rathyatra celebrations in Kolkata today.
Nusrat Jahan and her husband also pulled the Lord’s chariot & prayed to Lord Jagannath, Balaram and Goddess Subhadra at the ISKCON temple in Kolkata.
In 2019 also, the actress attended the Ulta Rathyatra celebrations at the ISKCON temple in Kolkata.
The actress got married to Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019, and was heavily trolled for wearing vermilion and sporting a 'mangalsutra' at her oath-taking ceremony. Replying to the trolls TMC MP said that she represents an "inclusive India... which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed, and religion."
(With inputs from ANI)