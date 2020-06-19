TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's first wedding anniversary: 7 facts about her husband Nikhil Jain

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. Nusrat Jahan, on the occasion of her first wedding anniversary, shared a beautiful photo along with a heartfelt message for her husband Nikhil Jain.

Nusrat and Nikhil formally met during Durga Puja in 2018. However, the duo hit off very well after that. Soon they got into a relationship and a few months down the line decided to tie the knot in 2019.

Here are a few things to know about her husband Nikhil Jain:

Nikhil is the son of textile businessman Mohan Kumar Jain and his mother's name is Shakuntala Jain.

He is a Kolkata-based entrepreneur with a thriving textile business.

He is the CEO of the textile company named Rangoli group.

Rangoli has stores in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, and Vijayawada.

He did his schooling from MP Birla Higher Secondary School in Kolkata.

He completed his graduation from the University of Warwick in the UK.

He has worked with Deloitte MCS Ltd. in London.

Check out the beautiful note and photograph posted by Nusrat on the occasion of her wedding anniversary.