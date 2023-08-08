 TMC MP Derek O'Brien Suspended From RS For Remainder Of Parliament Session (WATCH)
This is the second suspension in the Rajya Sabha this monsoon session. Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remainder of parliament session by RS Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien | ANI

TMC MP in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien was suspended by RS chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Derek O'Brien has been suspended for the remainder of Monsoon session of Parliament. The Monsoon session has three more days left. This is the second suspension in the Rajya Sabha this monsoon session. Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remainder of parliament session by Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, moved a motion for Derek O'Brien's suspension "for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House."

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

