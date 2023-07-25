RS MP Sanjay Singh, Suspended For Monsoon Parliament Session, Continues Sit-In Protest, Says 'Duty To Raise Manipur Issue'

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was suspended for the remaining Parliament's Monsoon Session for unruly behaviour on the Manipur violence issue, continued his sit-in protest on Tuesday also.

After being suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP sat on a sit-in protest near Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises.

Sanjay Singh protests outside Parliament near Gandhi statue

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, speaking on Tuesday morning after protesting outside the Parliament in the night, persisted with his demand that the Prime Minister speak on the Manipur issue inside the house and said it was his duty to raise the violence issue in Manipur inside the House as an MP. "Why is the Prime Minister silent on such a sensitive issue like Manipur? We are only demanding him to come to Parliament and speak on this issue. I will not comment on Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for suspending me as he is not someone related to politics, he is the Vice President. It is our responsibility to raise the issue of Manipur in Parliament," said Singh.

Opposition party leaders join Sanjay Singh in protest

He was joined by several other opposition MPs on Monday afternoon and Monday night, including Congress MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) RS MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Deb and others.

The Opposition MPs have been demanding a detailed statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and a detailed discussion over the Manipur situation. The BJP on Tuesday held its parliamentary meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders.

BJP's parliamentary meeting

The BJP called the parliamentary meeting to discuss its strategy for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which has got off to a rocky start as opposition parties insisted on PM Modi's statement inside the house on the Manipur violence and the May 4 video showing Kuki women paraded naked and sexually assaulted in the violence hit state.

