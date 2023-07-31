'Who The Hell You Think You Are?' TMC MP Derek O'Brien Makes Controversial Comment On PM Modi (WATCH)

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien | ANI

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Monday (July 31) came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not coming to the Parliament and discussing the Manipur issue in the House. "Mr Prime Minister, who the hell you think you are?" thundered Derek O'Brien and went on to name former Prime Ministers of India like Jawahar Lal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dr Manmohan Singh and Rajeev Gandhi all came to the issue and discussed important issues. "Mr Prime Minister you are so arrogant, you have a heart of stone...," said Derek O'Brien talking to reporters outside the Parliament.

Read Also MPs From Opposition Alliance INDIA Arrive Back In Delhi After Visit To Violence-Hit Manipur

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opposition persistent in its demand to get PM to speak in the House on Manipur

The opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) parties have been adamant that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the issue of Manipur violence inside the House and also submitted a no-confidence motion which was accepted by Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla.

Govt says will hold debate on Manipur

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said, "We have clearly said to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Speaker that whenever he wants, we are ready to have discussions on Manipur. We are requesting the Opposition to have discussions for 10 days. The Opposition is scared of something, they are running away from discussions. I said inside Parliament that we should have discussions today at 2 pm."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opposition should introspect, says Piyush Goyal

Leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal on Monday (July 31) said in the House that the government wants discussion on Manipur violence issue in the House today at 2 pm itself so that everybody can see through opposition's plans behind stalling the proceedings of the Parliament session in the name of discussion on Manipur. "The government is ready to discuss Manipur, why are they running away from the debate, what are they trying to hide? Opposition people should introspect," said Goyal.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)