TMC leader Anubrata Mondal sent to Tihar jail till April 3

New Delhi/Kolkata: A Delhi court on Tuesday gave judicial custody to arrested TMC heavyweight leader Anubrata Mondal until April 3 over his alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling scam.

After his remand period got over, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Mondal before the court, following which the special judge Raghubir Singh had sent Mondal to Tihar Jail.

Mondal was sent to custody by Delhi court

It can be recalled that earlier, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Mondal’s bodyguard Saigal Hossain and his chartered accountant Manish Kothari to the Tihar jail. According to the central agency sources, Mondal along with his CA and bodyguard will be questioned together at Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal who was also summoned by ED at the national capital for quizzing, citing health issues didn’t visit the central agency’s office.

Sukanya was summoned for the second time to be questioned in an alleged cattle smuggling case but she had missed both the summons.

According to BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar Sukanya is likely to meet the same ‘fate’ as her father if she skips the summons sent by ED.