TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s ED custody extended for 11 days

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:07 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Friday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal for 11 days.

The ED wants to question Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal face-to-face with her father, according to agency sources. “Some other witnesses will also be questioned face-to-face with the TMC leader for which the extension of the custody was necessary,” said ED sources.

Sessions judge Rakesh Kumar had on March 8 granted the ED three-day custody of Mondal.

Cattle smuggling scam

The central agency took Mondal to the national capital after getting a fit certificate for the TMC leader from the ESI hospital in Kolkata. There was an initial virtual hearing with Justice Kumar but later a physical hearing was arranged by the central agency, following an objection from Mondal’s lawyer.

Mondal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 11 last year over his alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling scam. The ED arrested him in November over money laundering with regard to the same scam.

Meanwhile, the ED also arrested another TMC leader, Santanu Bandhopadhyay, in connection to teachers’ recruitment scam, in Kolkata, after interrogating him for seven hours.

West Bengal SSC Scam: ED grills TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on rice mills, fake bank accounts
