TMC launches election manifesto in Meghalaya

Photo: Representative Image

Meghalaya: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday launched TMC’s election manifesto in Meghalaya and said that if voted to power, all the pledges will be implemented in the state within 100 days of forming government.

“Our mission in Meghalaya is to turn this beautiful state into a model state across all sectors. The healthcare and education system will be revamped. The economy will be boosted for growth. The civic infrastructure will be made available for all. Indigenous rights will be protected at all costs. And no decisions will be taken without people’s consent,” said Banerjee.

It may be noted that the 10 pledges of TMC in Meghalaya includes areas, which are allegedly ignored by the current dispensation such as economy, youth, women empowerment, social security, farming and agriculture, healthcare, education, civic amenities, tourism, sports, music and culture.

According to the manifesto launched, 3 lakh jobs would be created over the next 5 years. The party also said that the Meghalaya Youth Empowerment (MYE) scheme would provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month (Rs.12,000 annually) to unemployed youth between the ages of 21-40.

TMC also pledged to provide 1 lakh laptops to all higher secondary and college-going students.

“The current pension is at around Rs.500-550 per month. But keeping the skyrocketing fuel prices and rising inflation in mind, we have taken a decision that all social welfare pensions will be doubled,” further added the TMC national secretary.

Meghalaya TMC has also envisaged a new social security scheme called Meghalaya UNITE (Meghalaya Unorganised Sector Training and Empowerment scheme) to train over 2.8 lakh unorganised sector workers and provide them with skilled training, free healthcare, term life insurance, and provident fund benefits.

