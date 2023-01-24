Urfi Javed finding difficult to rent house in Mumbai; says both Hindu and Muslim owners don't want to rent apartment to her

Urfi Javed | Instagram

As we all know renting an apartment in Mumbai is very difficult for normal citizens. While few people find it difficult to find a flat due to budget constraints, several others don't get apartments because owners refuse to rent their flats to people following certain religions.

On Tuesday, 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed took to Twitter to raise the same issue. Urfi said that she is finding it difficult to rent an apartment in Mumbai adding that both Hindu and Muslim owners don't want to rent the apartment to her.

"Muslim owners don’t want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don’t want to rent me cause I’m Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get. Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tuff," Urfi wrote.

Urfi always finds herself in endless controversies, be it from politicians and activists lodging complaints and FIRs against her to trolls sending rape and death threats, and this year is no different.

Even this year began on a not-so-good note for Urfi as BJP leader Chitra Wagh asked the Mumbai Police to arrest her for "promoting nudity" on the streets of Mumbai. Later in the same case, FIR was lodged against her. Urfi, however, kept taking veiled digs at the politician on Twitter.

