Urfi Javed nudity row: Maharashtra women's panel chief asks Mumbai police to take 'immediate' action over model's plaint

Taking cognisance of actor model Urfi Javed's complaint against BJP leader Chitra Wagh, Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar on Tuesday wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar asking him to take appropriate action over the same.

Sharing the letter on her social media, she wrote, "Maharashtra State Commission for Women has received the complaint application of Urfi Javed. In this the applicant states, I am working in the fashion industry related to cinema, my living conditions and appearance are professionally necessary."

Urfi in her complaint further stated that despite there being no issues, Chitra Wagh has publicly threatened her through media that she will assault Javed.

"Be it for political gain or personal publicity, Wagh's threat hints I may be attacked. It creates an unsafe environment for me and I cannot move freely," Urfi had told the women's panel seeking security.

Chakankar, further wrote, "The right of free movement is given to every Indian by the constitution, feeling unsafe in a city like Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, is a serious matter. Therefore, I urge Mumbai Police Commissioner take immediate action on the application," she wrote.

The letter further read, "A report should be submitted immediately as per Section 12 (2) and 12 (3) of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Act, 1993 regarding the action taken."

Urfi Javed files complaint against the politician

The social media sensation was entangled in a spar of words with Wagh after the latter slammed her over her dressing style. Wagh had reportedly lodged a complaint with the state women commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar but she refused to entertain the petition.

She then took the matter to the police and expressed disdain over their inaction and threatened stern action against Urfi's indecent outfits.

Javed later filed a complaint against Wagh through her lawyer. She accused Wagh of threatening and intimidating her on public platform.

