e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUrfi Javed nudity row: Maharashtra women's panel chief asks Mumbai police to take 'immediate' action over model's plaint

Urfi Javed nudity row: Maharashtra women's panel chief asks Mumbai police to take 'immediate' action over model's plaint

Urfi Javed has been entangled in a spar of words with Chitra Wagh after the latter slammed her over her dressing style. Wagh also took the matter to the police and expressed disdain over their inaction; she threatened stern action against her indecent outfits.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Chitra Wagh (left), Urfi Javed (Centre) and Rupali Chakankar (right) | FPJ
Follow us on

Taking cognisance of actor model Urfi Javed's complaint against BJP leader Chitra Wagh, Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar on Tuesday wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar asking him to take appropriate action over the same.

Sharing the letter on her social media, she wrote, "Maharashtra State Commission for Women has received the complaint application of Urfi Javed. In this the applicant states, I am working in the fashion industry related to cinema, my living conditions and appearance are professionally necessary."

Urfi in her complaint further stated that despite there being no issues, Chitra Wagh has publicly threatened her through media that she will assault Javed.

"Be it for political gain or personal publicity, Wagh's threat hints I may be attacked. It creates an unsafe environment for me and I cannot move freely," Urfi had told the women's panel seeking security.

Read Also
Urfi Javed's lawyer files complaint against BJP's Chitra Wagh for threatening, criminal intimidation
article-image

Chakankar, further wrote, "The right of free movement is given to every Indian by the constitution, feeling unsafe in a city like Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, is a serious matter. Therefore, I urge Mumbai Police Commissioner take immediate action on the application," she wrote.

The letter further read, "A report should be submitted immediately as per Section 12 (2) and 12 (3) of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Act, 1993 regarding the action taken."

Read Also
Mumbai: Short clothes are no crime, Urfi Javed tells Amboli police on ‘indecent’ public attire...
article-image

Urfi Javed files complaint against the politician

The social media sensation was entangled in a spar of words with Wagh after the latter slammed her over her dressing style. Wagh had reportedly lodged a complaint with the state women commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar but she refused to entertain the petition.

She then took the matter to the police and expressed disdain over their inaction and threatened stern action against Urfi's indecent outfits.

Javed later filed a complaint against Wagh through her lawyer. She accused Wagh of threatening and intimidating her on public platform.

Read Also
Mumbai Police summons Urfi Javed after BJP's Chitra Wagh lodges complaint citing public nudity
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Urfi Javed nudity row: Maharashtra women's panel chief asks Mumbai police to take 'immediate' action...

Urfi Javed nudity row: Maharashtra women's panel chief asks Mumbai police to take 'immediate' action...

Navi Mumbai: Water supply cut in four nodes in Panvel on Jan 18-19

Navi Mumbai: Water supply cut in four nodes in Panvel on Jan 18-19

Thane: Unidentified body found in disused waste water tank near Workers Hospital Road at Wagle...

Thane: Unidentified body found in disused waste water tank near Workers Hospital Road at Wagle...

Mumbai: Freeway extension will have 4 exits on Eastern Freeway extension project

Mumbai: Freeway extension will have 4 exits on Eastern Freeway extension project

WEF 2023 in Davos: Subsidies, better connectivity, faster clearances 'magnets' attracting global...

WEF 2023 in Davos: Subsidies, better connectivity, faster clearances 'magnets' attracting global...