Three NE MPs face heat for supporting CAA

Kohima: Three Parliamentarians from the northeastern states of Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura are facing a strong local backlash for supporting CAA. While the Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland KG Kenye was suspended by his party Nagaland People's Front (NPF), the lone Lok Sabha member from Mizoram C Lalrosanga has been facing strong protests by the local parties.

Terrorist outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) threatened to take action against the ruling BJP's Lok Sabha member Rebati Tripura for supporting the CAA. In Nagaland, the NPF, the main opposition party, on Wednesday suspended its Rajya Sabha member Kenye from the party for "anti-party" activity for voting in favour of the CAA.

Kenye, however, said that he voted in favour of the amendment bill as it exempted Nagaland because the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulation has been in force in the state.