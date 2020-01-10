Gujarat assembly passes resolution supporting CAA

Gandhinagar: The BJP government in Gujarat and the Congress opposition united to unanimously pass the 126th amendment bill for extending reservation for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes for another ten years, but went separate ways with respect to the Citizenships Amendment Act (CAA).

The traditional inaugural address by Governor Acharya Devvrat was cut short amidst protests by the Congress. It was only in the last sitting of the House that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani moved the motion supporting CAA and congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah for it.

Congress MLA from Jamalpur, Ahmedabad, Imran Khedawala, was up protesting with a placard on which a boycott call was written against NRC, CAA and NPR.