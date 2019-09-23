Three Jaish-e-Mohmmad arrested terrorists sent for intense interrogation

Jammu: Three Jaish-e-Mohmmad (JeM) terrorists-- arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district-- were on Monday sent to multi-agency Joint interrogation centre (JIC) in Jammu for "intense interrogation", officials said.

"Three JeM terrorists have been sent to JIC in Jammu today (Monday) for intense interrogations to know their plans," an officer told PTI. Besides, we want to know from where did they infiltrate along the border, they said. On Saturday, the police conducted raids at several places in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and apprehended two over ground workers of JeM on the basis of leads provided by three arrested terrorists.

Suhil Ahmed Latoo of Gulshanabad and Bashir Amhed Lone of Rajpura in Pulwama were arrested by the police. Latoo was the owner of a truck ferrying terrorists and rifles to Kashmir from Punjab in Kathua district on last Thursday, they said.