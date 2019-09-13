3 JeM Terrorists Arrested With Truck Carrying Arms And Ammunition In J&K’s Kathua

J&K Police on Sep 12 arrested three terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and seized a truck carrying arms and ammunition. The truck was on its way to Kashmir from Punjab, and was loaded with 4 AK-56, 2 AK-47, 6 magazines and 180 live rounds. While speaking to ANI, Kathua SSP Shridhar Patil said, “Today, we apprehended 3 members of JeM and seized 4 AK-56.