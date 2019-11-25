'Those who play dirty politics with us will soon be history': NCP spokesperson joins Raut in Twitter jibes

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto slams BJP for playing ‘dirty politics’. Crasto replied to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s tweet saying ‘History is past politics and politics is present history’ with his own jab.
Sanjay Raut has been quite active on Twitter with his cryptic and poetic digs at BJP post their three-decade-long alliance fell apart. NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto inspired by the Sena leader’s creative attempts to call out BJP and comment on the on-going political struggle in Maharashtra added to Raut’s dig.
Crasto’s tweet read,
“Dear Sanjay Sir,
All those who are playing Dirty Politics with us in the Present, will soon be History.”
