'History is past politics...': Sanjay Raut poetry watch

A day after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a surprise move, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that his party can prove majority "even now" if called by the Governor to do so.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that the Sena-NCP-Congress combine has the support of 165 MLAs to prove majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. Addressing reporters here, Raut alleged that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari allowed the new government (headed by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis) to be formed on the basis of "bogus" documents.

He also said the deadline of November 30 given to the government to prove majority is only to enable defections. "The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress (together) have 165 MLAs. If the governor calls for an identification parade, in 10 minutes we can prove our majority," Raut said. He also said that November 23 was a "black Saturday" in the history of Maharashtra. The BJP has no right to call the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi as 'black day', he said.