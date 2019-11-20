‘Aao fir se diya jalaye’: Sanjay Raut tweets Atal Bihari Vajpayee's poetry amid Maharashtra impasse

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said here on Wednesday that the clouds over the government formation efforts in Maharashtra shall clear within a couple of days or so.

"There are certain internal processes of the different parties -- Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress -- which are currently on. A Sena-Chief Minister-led government will assume office by the first week of December," Raut asserted. Replying to a question that attempts are being made to lure legislators on different sides, Raut dismissed the contentions saying such theories are a conspiracy of those who don't want to see a Shiv Sena government.

"In the Sena, the decision making is faster as it comes from the top to bottom, in NCP, the chief sounds out the party on taking a certain decision democratically and takes a little longer. The Congress has its own century-plus old traditions of arriving at any decision. The picture will start clearing from tomorrow," Raut assured.