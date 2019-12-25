'Those who damage public properties should question themselves': Modi slams CAA protesters' violence

"We have solved some of the problems that we got as legacy...We will challenge the challengers," he said, adding the way to give citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan has been cleared.

The nation celebrated the 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also said that a government should work for future generations.

"So far, we have focused on our rights. But now, we should focus on our duties. A government should not work only for five years but also for five generations," he said, adding those who damage public properties should question themselves. People should not believe in rumours and misinformation," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for development works he has undertaken in the state.

"Good governance is possible only when one takes an inclusive view. And, I am glad that Yodi Adityanath is following this," he said.